National Hero Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube’s body departs for burial at National Heroes Acre

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — The body of Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, a revered National Hero, has departed from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo en route to Harare for burial at the National Heroes Acre. The Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter carrying Dube’s remains took off at 3:30 PM, accompanied by family members and dignitaries.

Among those present to witness the solemn departure were Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, various service chiefs, and members of the Highlanders Football Club, reflecting the deep respect and admiration for Dube’s contributions to the nation.

In preparation for the burial, the Government has organised several buses to transport mourners from the Matabeleland region who wish to pay their respects at the funeral scheduled for tomorrow. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the burial proceedings, underscoring the significance of Dube’s legacy.

Colonel Dube, known for his dedicated service to the nation, played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and continued to contribute to national development in the years following independence. His passing is felt deeply across the country, and his funeral is anticipated to draw significant attendance as the nation honours his memory and achievements.