National Hero Dumiso Dabengwa’s widow dies

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa with Zodwa, the widow of the late national hero Cde Dumiso Dabengwa, at her residence in Bulawayo in this file picture. (Picture by Eliah Saushoma)

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

MRS Zodwa Dabengwa, the widow of the liberation stalwart and national hero Cde Dumiso Dabengwa has died.

Mrs Dabengwa succumbed to cancer yesterday in the United Kingdom.

Chronicle could not immediately reach the Dabengwa family, but those close to the family confirmed the development.

Zapu president Mr Sibangilizwe Nkomo said their party structures in the United Kingdom also briefed him on Mrs Dabengwa’s death.

“I’ve just been in communication with our party chairperson in London, who without shedding more light revealed that Mrs Dabengwa has passed on. I also don’t have detailed information on the issue and we will continue to wait for more information from those based in the UK,” said Mr Nkomo.

Posting on the social media platform Twitter, political analyst and a family friend Dr Ibbo Mandaza wrote: “Sad news. Our sister, Zodwa Dabengwa has just passed away in London after a long battle with cancer. A brave and great woman, Dumiso’s spouse, Comrade, and mother to Nombulelo and her siblings.”

Cde Dabengwa died in 2019 at the age of (79) in Kenya en route to Zimbabwe from India where he had gone for medical treatment.

He was declared a national hero and was buried at his rural home in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North.

[email protected]