National Hero General Retired Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma  burial tomorrow

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE late Brigadier General Retired Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma will be laid to rest tomorrow, July 1, 2024, at the National heroes’ acre in Harare.

In a statement on the official Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage’s X page, the Government announced that the late hero’s body has been taken to his home area , allowing relatives to pay their final respects.

Brigadier Mutsvunguma was declared a national hero, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa will preside over his burial ceremony.

The statement read: “Following the conferment of National Hero status on the late Brigadier General (Rtd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage wishes to inform the nation that his burial will be on Monday 1 July 2024, at the National Shrine. His Excellency, the President Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa will preside over this event. Tomorrow, Sunday June 30 2024, a church service for the late national hero will be held at 615 Mimosa Drive at 0900hrs.”

“Today, Saturday the 29th of June 2024, the body of the late national hero was taken by road from his homestead at 615 Mimosa Drive, Rusape to his rural home in Kwaramba Village under Chief Makoni. Friends and relatives were able to pay their last respects to this indefatigable Son of the Soil,” reads the statement.

From Kwaramba Village, the body was scheduled, according to the statement, to be transported back to his homestead in Rusape for lying in state, and at 1400hrs airlifted to Charles Gumbo Barracks for further honours.

Members of the public are invited give a heartfelt send-off to the dedicated Son of the Soil. Mourners are expected to be seated by 7am tomorrow.