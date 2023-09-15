National Hero Malinga burial proceedings start

Online Reporter

PROCEEDINGS have started for the burial of national hero Cde Joshua Malinga at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today.

President Mnangagwa is expected to headline the burial proceedings.

Cde Malinga died last week on Friday with the President declaring him a national hero on Sunday.

Cde Malinga (79) succumbed to prostate cancer.

At the time of his death, Cde Malinga was a Special Advisor on Disability Issues to President Mnangagwa, a position he held with distinction.

Announcing his declaration as a national hero, President Mnangagwa said Cde Malinga, who was also a Zanu-PF Politburo member and former Bulawayo mayor, was instrumental in shaping public policy and national development on disability issues.