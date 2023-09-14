National hero Malinga lived an inspirational and limitless life and Bulawayo should name a street after him- Senator Shiri

Nqobile Tshili, Online Writer

SENATOR Anna Shiri who represents people with disabilities has described the late National Hero Joshua Malinga as a brilliant man who lived a limitless and inspirational life.

Malinga succumbed to prostate cancer last Friday at 79.

He was a special advisor to the President, former Mayor of the City of Bulawayo, and Zanu-PF Politburo member.

Malinga was born on 20 April 1944 in Filabusi. He was born able-bodied and was attacked by Polio at a very young age

Speaking at his funeral service, Thursday in Bulawayo, Sen Shiri who is also the National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe NCDPZ president, said: “We are here to celebrate the life of a man who lived a limitless life. His life was nothing short of brilliance. He encouraged us to demand our rights as no one would render them to us on a silver plate.”

She said Malinga had a desire to dream big and win big.

The senator said the late national hero used his mind for strategic thinking and his mouth for speaking truth to power.

“He believed in an equal world and moved from a village and held senior positions while fighting for the rights of those living with disabilities. He believed that we can achieve more if we stood together, he influenced the Government to employ People with Disabilities PWDs,” said Sen Shiri.

She said the fact that Malinga rose from village life to become mayor of the second largest city in Zimbabwe was part of the testimony to his limitless life.

“He was a transformational leader and promoted inclusivity even in the construction of buildings in Bulawayo. He persuaded officials to recognise PWDs. He left a legacy of deep compassion and is a gallant son of the soil. Society should not be a barrier to PWDs but assist them in achieving their goals. The city should name a street after him,” said Sen Shiri.