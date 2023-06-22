Breaking News
ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

National hero Mucheche buried

National hero Mucheche buried Cde Martin Ben Nhau Mucheche

The Chronicle

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

 The late national hero, Cde Martin Ben Nhau Mucheche, has been buried today at his farm in Beatrice.

 Cde Mucheche was known for having played a significant role in the liberation struggle by providing vehicles for comrades during the liberation struggle and offering office space to nationalists.

 Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Appolonia Munzverengwi, who presided over the burial, said the late hero was a down to earth man who provided sound advice and was supportive to the Government.

 “Cde Mucheche supported the liberation struggle through providing transport, money, food, and telephone services to the ZANLA forces.

 “He also actively participated in meetings held in Highfield suburb where high profile people gathered to map the way forward in planning for the liberation struggle,” she said.

He is survived by four wives, 29 children, 56 grandchildren, and 27 great-grand children.

 

 

 

