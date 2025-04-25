  • Today Fri, 25 Apr 2025

National hero status for Brigadier General (rtd) Victor Rungani

Online Reporter

Brigadier General (rtd) Victor Rungani, who died in Harare on Tuesday, has been declared a National Hero.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Minister of State for National Security in the President’s Office, Lovemore Matuke, during a visit to the Rungani family farm in Goromonzi.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and burial will be announced after consultations between Government and the family.

 

 

 

 

