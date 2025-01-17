National Hero Status for MAJOR General (Retired) Solomon Siziba

Nqobile [email protected]

MAJOR General (Retired) Solomon Siziba who died on Wednesday has been declared a national hero.



Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube delivered the Presidential condolence message in Bulawayo today where she also revealed that he has been declared a national hero.



He will be buried at the National Heroes Acre at a date to be announced.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu is also part of the mourners.

The funeral is being held at Maj Gen (Rtd) Siziba’s house in Killarney, Bulawayo.

