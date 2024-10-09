National Hero Tshinga Dube buried

Online writer

President Mnangagwa has presided over the burial of national hero, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube at the National Heroes Acre where he described him as a luminary and patriotic.

In his eulogy before a wide cross-section of mourners, the Head of State and Government said the nation had been left poorer with his death.

“His passing on is a huge blow to our nation, the Defence Forces, the community of veterans of the liberation struggle and our party Zanu PF, which he loyally served as well as the soccer fraternity, particularly ‘iteam yelizwe lonke’ Highlanders Football Club, where he served as a long-time benefactor,” said President Mnangagwa.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe, our ruling party, Zanu PF, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to once again express my deepest heartfelt condolences to his widow, Amai Nomathemba Dube, the children and the entire Dube family.

“We grieve this sad loss with you, reflect on lessons from his life and honour him for his valour, character, steadfastness and unflinching patriotism.”