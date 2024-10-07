National Hero Tshinga Dube embodied the values of humility, unity, and compassion, leaving a lasting mark on all who knew him: mourners

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe – October 7, 2024 – The funeral send-off of National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium today, drew a large crowd today, as family, friends, and dignitaries came together to celebrate a life dedicated to service and unity.

Dr Lizwe Maphosa spoke on behalf of the Maphosa family, sharing poignant memories of Dube’s impact on their lives.

Addressing the mourners, he reflected on Dube’s role as a son-in-law to the Maphosa family, having married Nomathemba Wendy Dube.

“He came home and became a son to us. There was nothing we could do in the Maphosa family without his involvement,” Dr Maphosa said, highlighting Dube’s integral presence within the family.

He also noted the unique bond Dube forged with his political counterpart, Samuel Sipepa Nkomo, from the MDC.

“Tshinga taught us that despite political differences, people can work together,” he said.

“He was a rare breed—an understanding and humble man, a giant who never flaunted his authority.”

Dube’s passion for football was also celebrated. “He loved Highlanders, and through him, we learned the true meaning of loving the game,” Dr Maphosa added, emphasising Dube’s ability to connect people through shared passions.

Concluding his remarks, Dr Maphosa expressed gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon Dube by President Mnangagwa. “What the President did was not just declare him a national hero; he recognized the works of a remarkable man,” said Tshili, reaffirming Dube’s legacy as one of kindness and unwavering support for his family and community.

The ceremony was a heartfelt tribute to a man who embodied the values of humility, unity, and compassion, leaving a lasting mark on all who knew him.