National Hero Tshinga Dube Remembered at Emotional Send-Off in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – October 7, 2024– The funeral send-off of National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium today was a poignant tribute to a man whose legacy resonates deeply with many.

Family members, friends, and dignitaries gathered to honour Dube, who played a significant role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

Dube is set to be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.

Among those paying tribute was Richard Dube, Rtd Col Dube’s son, who was born in Zambia during the tumultuous years of the liberation struggle and sent a condolence message.

In a heartfelt statement, Richard expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwean Government for honouring his father’s contributions. “My father was a true patriot who dedicated his life to the fight for justice and equality,” he said. “I am proud to be his son, and I appreciate the recognition of his sacrifices.”

Dube’s niece, Duduzile, who resides in the United Kingdom, also sent a touching condolence message. She described her uncle as a loving protector of the family who was always there to support them. “He was a man of great strength and compassion. His love for our family will never be forgotten,” Duduzile recalled.

The ceremony was marked by a deep sense of loss, as mourners reflected on Dube’s enduring impact on their lives and the nation. His commitment to the liberation struggle and his role as a family man were celebrated throughout the day, underscoring the multifaceted legacy of a national hero whose influence will continue to inspire future generations.