National Hero Tshinga Dube send-off service at his rural home in Matabeleland South

Nqobile Tshili

WE are in Shangani, Matabeleland South where a funeral send off service for national hero Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube is being held.

His body has arrived on board a Zimbabwe National Army helicopter, accompanied by his wife.

Service chiefs, senior Zanu-PF officials, friends and family are all gathered here to honour a liberation stalwart who inspired youths of his generation to join the armed struggle.

Rtd Col Dube died on Thursday evening at Mater Dei Hospital following a kidney failure.

President Mnangagwa conferred a national hero status on Rtd Col Dube on Friday, describing his death as great loss to the country.

Rtd Col Dube was known for being outspoken.

Another send off funeral service will be held tomorrow at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo with residents encouraged to attend.

Rtd Col Dube was a known benefactor to Highlanders Football Club.