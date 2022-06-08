National Information Communication Technology Policy approved by Cabinet

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

CABINET has approved the National Information Communication Technology Policy review which seeks to align the country’s ICT framework with global trends and ensure universal coverage.

In a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday Information Communication Technology, Postal Communication Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said a secretariat will be established to track the implementation of the policy

“Cabinet considered and approved the National Information Communication Technology Policy as presented by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Honourable Amon Murwira. Hon Murwira presented the ICT Policy review 2021 to 2025 from the Ministry of ICT. The nation is informed that the Zimbabwe National Policy for Information and Communication Technology seeks to align to global trend, as the use of ICT is now the game changer which will transform the macro economic landscape of the country,” he said.

Minister Muswere said the review is aligned to the NDS1 and the Smart Zimbabwe master plan with a vision to ensure universal connectivity and a mission to exploit the potential of ICTs across all sectors of the economy.

He said the policy review will also address both supply-side and demand-side challenges faced in the ICT sector; local content; cost of accessing devices; low digital literacy levels; and limited awareness of data rights by the citizenry.

“A multi-sectoral National ICT Policy Advisory Council (NIPAC) will be constituted to provide strategic direction, while a secretariat will be established to track the implementation of the policy,” Minister Muswere said. @DubeMatutu