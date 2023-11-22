National Intwasa/Pfumvudza champion maize farmer gets award

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

The National Intwasa/Pfumvudza maize farmer award winner for the last agricultural season has been honoured with farming implements and inputs.

In a ceremony held in Mutoko, Mr Denford Dzenzi of Chipwanya village, Ward 16, received the prestigious award from Professor Obert Jiri, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services said Mr Dzenzi received a range of prizes in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments.

These prizes include a certificate, an 80-meter solarized borehole, 28 bags of fertilizer, along with herbicides, pesticides, and various farming implements.

The event provided an opportunity for Professor Jiri to present prizes to other national winners from the maize farming category in Midlands, Manicaland, and Mashonaland East provinces. The initiative aims to promote food security and sustainability across the country.

“Mr Dzenzi’s remarkable success highlights the effectiveness of the Pfumvudza programme, which encourages small-scale farmers to adopt climate-resilient agricultural practices. His dedication and hard work serve as an inspiration to farmers in Mutoko and beyond,” read the statement.

“As the nation celebrates the achievements of these exceptional farmers, it is crucial to acknowledge the collective efforts of farmers who contribute to Zimbabwe’s food security. The Government remains committed to supporting and empowering farmers to boost agricultural productivity in order to achieve long-term food self-sufficiency.”