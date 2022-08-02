National Oil Company to avail fuel to speed up road rehabilitation

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government has directed the National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) and CMED to avail fuel for the ongoing road rehabilitation projects to enable contractors to meet set targets under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2.

Government is implementing Phase 2 of ERRP 2 which is meant to improve the country’s road network.

President Mnangagwa last year declared the country’s roads a national disaster which has seen more funding being unlocked for the rehabilitation of the roads.

But the shortage of fuel in local currency is said to have stalled some of the road construction works including those done by the Department of Roads.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the Government is moving to complete some of the road rehabilitation projects before the start of the rainy season.

He was speaking during last Wednesday’s National Assembly’s Question and Answer session responding to the need to fast track the rehabilitation of Kwekwe-Nkayi Road.

“The Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane Road is a national trunk route linking Midlands Province to Matabeleland North Province and is vital for trade and commerce, tourism and social communication for the locals and Zimbabweans in general. Maintenance of this narrow mat road becomes critical. In line with His Excellency’s mantra “leaving no place and no one behind”, my Ministry has included the road under ERRP and has a vision of transforming the trunk road into a highway,” he said.

He said access to fuel in local currency has slowed down the progress on the rehabilitation of some of the roads.

“These works are being done in-house and indeed availability of ZWL fuel has slowed down progress. My Ministry has engaged the Government fuel suppliers, CMED and NOIC to assist in this regard and assurance of supplies has been given. Works have slowed down but will continue and I assure the House that they will be completed before the rainy season,” he said.

Minister Mhona said the Government was also encouraging public private partnerships in the rehabilitation of the country’s roads with Kwekwe-Nkayi set to be transformed into a highway.

“Furthermore, under National Development Strategy 1, in which road infrastructure development is recognised as a backbone of economic growth, my Ministry is finalising a Public Private Partnership arrangement for transforming the trunk route into a modern highway,” said Minister Mhona.

“Implementation will be done after all due diligence is carried out. PPPs are increasingly seen as a mechanism to develop infrastructure on a cost effective and sustainable basis and if properly managed, PPPs have a potential to unlock the much-needed financial resources to fund public projects.”

