National Railways of Zimbabwe charmed by Transport Minister Mhona’s leadership

NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has congratulated Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona for his re-appointment saying it is testimony to the faith President ED Mnangagwa has in him as a hardworking, committed and patriotic Minister.

In a statement, NRZ pledged to work with Minister Mhona to further the President’s vision of having a world-class rail system.

“NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Tafara Dinha, board, general manager, Ms Respina Zinyanduko, management and staff would like to express heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Felix Tapiwa Mhona (MP) on his re-appointment as Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

“The re-appointment bears testimony to the faith the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa has in you as a hardworking, committed and patriotic Minister,” reads the statement.

“As the railways family, we are excited to continue working with you to ensure that the President’s vision of a world-class railway system as enunciated in his inauguration speech becomes a success. We remain committed, as ever, to the task at hand, and under your able leadership, we will continue to transform the NRZ to be the dominant regional surface transport logistics solution provider by 2030.

“We therefore wish you a highly successful and prosperous tenure at the helm of this important portfolio. Once again, we say: Congratulations, Makorokoto, Amhlophe.”

