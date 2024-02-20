National Railways of Zimbabwe identifies three crew members killed in train crash

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has released the names of three crew members who died on 19 February in Mashonaland after the train they were travelling in developed brake failure, failed to negotiate a sharp curve and plunged into a gorge.

NRZ spokesperson Mr Andrew Kunambura identified the trio as Engineman Tasunungurwa Mapuranga, Pride Femerepi a security escort, and Enock Tawabarira.

The accident occurred between Mutare and Machipanda.

In a statement, NRZ said investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the locomotive, which was pulling 14 wagons laden with nine export chrome concentrates and five granite blocks, may have suffered a brake failure leading to runaway which culminated in the train failing to negotiate a sharp curve thereby falling into the gorge,” read the statement.

The statement further read that the crew members who were on the train died after being trapped in the gorge.

The NRZ expressed condolences to the families of the crew members who died.

