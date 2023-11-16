National Railways of Zimbabwe pension fund set for ZSE listing

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe Contributory Pension Fund (NRZCPF) has launched the Revitus Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is meant to draw funds from investors in a bid to revitalise some of its old properties.

NRZCPF is the largest owner of major office buildings in the Central Business Districts (CBDs) of the major cities in the country.

The Revitus is expected to be listed in December.

A REIT is a regulated investment vehicle under the Collective Investment Scheme Act that enables the issuer to pool investors’ funds for the purpose of investing in real estate.

In exchange, the investors receive units in the trust, and as beneficiaries of the trust, share in the profits or income from the real estate assets owned by the trust.

Speaking during the launch in Bulawayo yesterday, NRZCPF chairperson Mr Takunda Madanha said it was an opportunity for the fund to raise external funding and co-invest with like-minded pension funds and other investors to revive the selected buildings that were seeded into the REIT.

He said the Fund also needs to enhance the pension benefits of its members by improving the rental earning capacity and values of the underlying buildings.

“Over time, changes in economic dynamics and social patterns have resulted in most CBDs losing their lustre and a number of buildings starting to experience low occupancies as most companies start moving out of the CBD.

“At the same time, a new opportunity is emerging for urban re-generation to take advantage of new economic and social patterns which have created new pockets of demand for CBD properties,” said Mr Madanha.

The Fund is working with Datvest, a CBZ arm which is into asset management.

In a presentation made on his behalf by fund manager Mr Brighton Mutengwede, Datvest managing director Mr Tendai Muzadzi said NRZCPF intends to sell a total of 121 378 791 units in the Revitus REIT at an offer price of $400 per unit by way of an offer for units to the investing public.

At the conclusion of the Initial Public Offer (IPO), it is envisaged that the units will be listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

“The funds are meant for the renovation and revitalisation of portfolio properties in order to enhance their income-generating capacity thus enhancing the pension benefits for NRZCPF members through uplifting the values of the underlying property portfolio.

“The opening date for the offer is November 16, 2023, the closing date for the offer is December 7, 2023 and the listing date for the offer is December 15, 2023,” he said.

The REIT is starting with four properties that are Africa House and Pioneer House in Bulawayo and Atlas House and Electra House in Harare.

The Revitus REIT will be the second REIT to be listed at the ZSE following Tigere which was listed last year.

Mid this year, ZSE launched the REIT Association of Zimbabwe, which is meant to promote the growth in the real estate sector.

In his remarks, ZSE chief executive officer Mr Justin Bgoni said Zimbabwean capital markets have seen a growth of interest in the instrument, and the listing of the Revitus REIT is a welcome development to the market.

He said exemption from income tax is a major attraction to potential investors and that increases investment funds channeled towards REITs.

Mr Bgoni said some of the benefits include access to new investors/capital, sharing of risks, liquidity and compliance.

“As the Revitus REIT IPO is launched, we are excited that our retail investors will also be able to subscribe to the units through our online trading platforms or their respective stock brokers.

“It is also commendable that despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we are witnessing the growth of new products on our market,” he said.

“The Revitus REIT will become the second REIT on our exchange. The ZSE management and staff are working with various potential REIT issuers and we look forward to it being the next source of new listings together with additional ETFs that will come onto the market.”

In her speech read on her behalf by Mr Patrick Gombe, Insurance and Pensions Commission Commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa said the Commission is impressed with this new innovation and development given the limited investment options that were available for different investors to find alternative assets for new and incoming contributions.

She said IPEC is confident that the REIT will assist in regaining confidence in the pensions industry through widening investment options for pensions amongst other benefits. — @SikhulekelaniM1