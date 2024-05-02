National Railways of Zimbabwe sees huge potential in partnerships

Prosper Ndlovu, Chronicle Writer

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has embraced an “open access business model” that is anchored on harnessing more business through strategic partnerships, as part of efforts to grow revenue and facilitate enhanced capital investments to improve business efficiencies.

Public affairs and stakeholder relations manager, Mr Andrew Kunambura, said as part of the company’s transformative strategies, NRZ was ready to work closely with key private sector players.

He said securing strategic synergies was critical in boosting business capacity and promote smooth logistics, which also promotes enhanced trade relations.

“NRZ, in the short to medium terms has come up with an open access model, which attracts private sector players in the provision of locomotives and wagons, which are currently inadequate,” said Mr Kunambura in a recent interview.

“We are envisioning ourselves improving in terms of business efficiencies and boosting our revenue as we are able to attract more business and then plough back the income generated towards improving our railway system and improve on delivery times to meet all customer requirements and expectations.”

As Zimbabwe positions itself as a favourable investment destination, coupled with the resurgent increase in domestic production mainly in mining, manufacturing and agriculture sectors, among others, Mr Kunambura said NRZ was geared to deliver efficient bulk transport services within the country and beyond.

He said given Zimbabwe’s central geographical location within the Southern region, the NRZ network, which closely links with the vital north and south corridor and east and west corridors, makes the company a key player in facilitating trade between local businesses and export markets.

“Partnership is the way to go and synergies are critical in improving efficiencies,” said Mr Kunambura.

A wholly-owned Government entity, NRZ is geographically positioned as the hub and gateway to the region of Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc). For instance, NRZ and Mozambique are linked through Mutare/Machipanda border posts to Beira as well as Sango/Tshikwalakwala that goes to Maputo. South Africa is linked through Beitbridge, Botswana is connected via Plumtree and Victoria Falls to Zambia.

NRZ was one of the top local companies that exhibited their diverse products and services at the recent Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo. The premier trade expo also attracted huge foreign participation in response to improved ease of doing business facilitated by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.