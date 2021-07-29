National Sports Stadium cleared for Bafana Bafana game

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Confederation of African Football (Caf) has granted Zimbabwe a provisional clearance to have Warriors’ World Cup qualifier against South African played at the National Sports Stadium.

The Warriors, drawn alongside South Africa, Ghana and Ethiopia, play host to Bafana Bafana in their opening World Cup qualifier group game in September.

Xolisani Gwesela, Zifa’s spokesperson said Caf provisionally homologated the National Sports Stadium after going through the local football motherbody’s submission.

Zifa had submitted relevant documentation for the continental body to make a determination on the NSS’s fitness to host international matches.

“Since the last provisional clearance for the Warriors to host Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria and Zambia at the National Sports Stadium, there were outstanding issues at the facility that were supposed to be attended to.

“We submitted relevant information that was required by Caf, including video and photographic evidence of the current state of the National Sports Stadium and we’re happy to report that we’ve received a positive feedback in that the facility has been temporarily homologated, ” Gwesela said. – @ZililoR