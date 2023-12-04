National Toll-free number for drug and substance abuse issues

Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has introduced a drug and substance abuse toll-free number, 0714647002.

In a statement, the secretary for public service, labour and social welfare Mr Simon Masanga said: “You are encouraged to call for any assistance or enquiries you may need, in relation to drug and substance abuse matters. Issues or matters discussed are confidential and the caller remains anonymous.”

“For now the toll-free number is free for NetOne to NetOne lines only but work is underway so that the service is free on all the three networks in the country” he said.

