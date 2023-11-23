National University of Science and Technology  (Nust) graduation date changed

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has shifted the 2023 graduation date to 6 December, from 7 December.

In a statement, the university’s registrar Mr Biggy Ngwenya said all Graduands must attend rehearsals that will be held on 5 December 2023 at the Nust Sports Field commencing at 10am.

“Only graduands in the approved Nust Academic Dress will be allowed to take part in the Graduation Ceremony” said Mr Ngwenya.

He advised graduands to clear their outstanding fees by 24 November 2023.

Mr Ngwenya said admission to the graduation ceremony will be strictly by invitation and each Graduand may invite a maximum of two guests.

Guests and Graduands, he said, are advised to be seated by 8:30am.

“After the ceremony, Graduands and their Guests will be served lunch”, said Mr Ngwenya.

“For more information, please visit the NUST Website www.nust.ac.zw or contact Admissions and Student Records Office on telephone number 0292-282842 Ext.2362 or 2392. Email: [email protected]”