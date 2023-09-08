National volleyball teams get kits

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

NATIONAL volleyball teams for the Confederation African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone VI Nations Championships have received playing and training kits from top sportswear designer, Viego.

The kits were presented on Thursday. The championships will be hosted at the City Sports Centre in Harare from September 22 to October 1, where 10 countries will participate.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) said they were delighted to have partnered, Viego, one of the country’s top design and manufacturing firm for athletic kits and sports accessories.

“We are pleased to confirm and announce Viego will be our official kit sponsor and supplier for the CAVB Zone VI Nations Championships 2023,” said the ZVA.

Meanwhile, both men and women’s teams are in camp, with training sessions reportedly going according to plan.

Zimbabwe will play host to countries that include Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

Senior men’s team manager Farai Mboto told Zimpapers Sports Hub that they were confident of playing well for gold.

“All is in order. We just have to give it all at the competition and fly the country’s flag high.”

