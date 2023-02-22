National Youth Day drug peddler nabbed

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

Police in Harare yesterday, just moments after a declaration was made against drug syndicates by President Mnangagwa and on National Youth Day, arrested a drug peddler, following a tip-off from the public.

Confirming the arrest of one Obedient Hove, police posted on their official Twitter page that they applauded the public for adhering to government calls to fight drug and substance abuse.

“The ZRP applauds the public for supporting the Government’s resolve to fight drug and substance abuse. This follows the arrest of Obedient Hove (24) of number 201 Liconia, Whitecliff, Harare on the 21st of February 2023.

“The suspect was raided and searched. He was found in possession of 51 sachets of Crystal Meth which he was selling to the community. #See something and say something to fight drug abuse in communities,” read the tweet.

Yesterday during the National Youth Day Commemorations, President Mnangagwa said There is a need for a collective effort to prevent the scourge of drug abuse.

“This scourge has not spared both rural and urban communities. At government level, we are scaling up the implementation of strategies to deal with drug and substance abuse,” said President Mnangagwa.

He went on to state that he had directed police to dismantle all drug syndicates in the country.

“I have directed police to dismantle drug syndicates. No one is above the law. Zimbabwe is not a producer of drugs. We are tightening our borders to prevent the smuggling of drugs,” said President Mnangagwa, adding that the government was working on modalities to set up rehab centres in all central and provincial hospitals.