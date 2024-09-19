Natural hair care firm explores opportunities in Malaysia

By Kudzanai Sharara in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

From the heart of Zimbabwe, Manetain Organics brings its natural hair care products, crafted with indigenous ingredients, to the Malaysia International Halal Showcase.

Founded by Lienne Shonhiwa, the company utilises indigenous ingredients sourced from Zimbabwe and other African countries to create shampoos, conditioners, and hair food.

Ms Shonhiwa’s passion for natural hair care and her commitment to sustainability have propelled Manetain Organics to the forefront of the industry. By harnessing the power of ingredients like marula, baobab, and zimenya, the company offers unique and effective solutions for various hair types.

“We believe in the power of nature,” Ms Shonhiwa explained. “Our products are crafted with carefully selected ingredients that nourish and revitalise the hair. We’re proud to showcase the amazing resources that Africa has to offer.”

Beyond its unique formulations, Manetain Organics is also making a significant impact by promoting local economies and sustainable practices. The company sources its ingredients responsibly and supports local communities.

As the company expands its reach, Ms Shonhiwa is keen to explore collaborations with Malaysian businesses and distributors. “The Malaysian Halal Market is a thriving ecosystem, and we see great potential for partnerships,” she said. “By combining our expertise with local knowledge, we can introduce our products to a wider audience and contribute to the growth of the market.”

Manetain Organics’ journey began with Ms Shonhiwa’s personal experience with hair care. As a woman with natural hair, she struggled to find products that met her needs without harsh chemicals. Inspired by the rich heritage of African hair care traditions, she decided to create her own line of natural products.

“I wanted to develop products that were not only effective but also gentle on the hair and scalp,” Shonhiwa explained. “By using indigenous ingredients, we can tap into centuries of wisdom and create formulations that are truly nourishing.”

One of the key ingredients used by Manetain Organics is marula oil. This versatile oil is rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, making it ideal for moisturising and protecting the hair. Baobab oil, another ingredient used by the company, is known for its ability to strengthen hair and promote growth.

In addition to its natural ingredients, Manetain Organics is committed to using sustainable practices throughout its production process. The company minimizes its environmental impact by using recyclable packaging and avoiding harmful chemicals.

However, expanding a business into new markets can be challenging, especially for companies from developing countries. Manetain Organics has faced its share of obstacles, but Ms Shoniwa’s determination and resilience have helped the company overcome these challenges.

One of the biggest challenges the company has faced is the lack of information about international markets. “Navigating the complexities of exporting can be daunting,” Ms Shonhiwa admitted.

“However, we’ve been fortunate to receive support from organizations like ZimTrade, which have provided us with valuable guidance and resources.”

Despite the challenges, Manetain Organics has achieved significant success in recent years. The company’s products are now available in several African countries, including South Africa and Zambia. Ms Shonhiwa is also looking to expand into European markets and establish a strong presence in the global natural hair care industry.

The Malaysia International Halal Showcase offers a unique opportunity for Manetain Organics to connect with potential partners and distributors. Ms Shonhiwa is impressed by the quality of products on display at the MIHAS and believes that the Malaysian Halal Market has tremendous growth potential.

“The Malaysian Halal Market is a vibrant and dynamic ecosystem,” Ms Shonhiwa said. “There is a growing demand for natural and sustainable products, and we believe that our products can resonate with consumers here.”

Maintain Organics’ commitment to using natural ingredients and sustainable practices aligns well with the values of the Malaysian Halal Market. The company’s products are also free from harmful chemicals, making them attractive to consumers who are seeking healthier alternatives.

As Manetain Organics continues to grow, Ms Shonhiwa is focused on expanding the company’s product range and exploring new markets. She is also committed to staying at the forefront of the natural hair care industry by investing in research and development.

“We are constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve our products,” Ms Shonhiwa said. “Our goal is to become a global leader in natural hair care and to make a positive impact on the world.”