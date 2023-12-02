Nature based solutions to climate change way to go for Africa: World Wide Fund

Leonard Ncube in Dubai, UAE

THE World Wide Fund (WWF) an international organization working across the globe to preserve the environment and reduce human impact on it, is encouraging African countries to adopt nature based solutions to climate change.

The CAPA project is funded by Global Affairs Canada and seeks to promote natural solutions to strengthen climate resilience and protect biodiversity in Fiji, Belize, Greater Virunga, and KAZA landscapes.

In Zimbabwe, WWF is implementing nature based solutions programmes in Binga’s Sebungwe, and Hwange in Matabeleland North where efforts are being made on restoration of wetlands and forestland.

In October WWF launched the Climate Adaptation and Protected Areas (CAPA) initiative in Victoria Falls.

WWF is carrying out food systems in the Kaza region in Binga, Tsholotsho and Victoria Falls addressing sustainable food production through adoption of agro-ecology techniques.

At the ongoing 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the Dubai Expo Centre in United Arab Emirates, WWF on Saturday hosted a series of side meetings targeting African countries to drum up support for adaptation strategies particularly nature based solutions and financing mechanisms.

The side events were organised for African countries and the private sector to join forces for collaboration on adaptation.

Speakers were drawn from various backgrounds including wildlife and conservation experts and financial experts.

WWF is advocating for development of an effective roadmap by African leaders to bolster implementation of Africa’s new nationally determined contributions, securing tangible financial commitments from developed nations for Africa specifically allocated for adaptation and mitigation financing along the operationalization of the loss and damage fund and commitment from all parties to accelerate energy transition encompassing phasing out of fossil fuels, a shift towards renewable energy and ensuring affordable energy across Africa.

There are efforts to push for recognition and strengthening of the role of nature based solutions as pivotal in mitigation and adaptation and prioritisation of climate action within Africa’s food systems to foster and develop more sustainable food systems.

Discussions centred around the need to drive Africa to an adaptation hub, financing and making sure investment goes to community development and resilience by working through demand based approaches and also ensuring sharing of risk information with communities for effective planning.