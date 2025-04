Online Reporter

TELONE striker Washington Navaya and Ngezi Platinum coach Takesure Chiragwi have been named the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player and Coach of the Month respectively.

Navaya scored four goals in the opening four matches, while Chiragwi guided his team to three wins and one draw.

Under his leadership, Ngezi Platinum sit at the top of the table with 10 points, followed closely by MWOS, who have earned eight points.