Navaya ready for Bosso showdown

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE stage is set for one of the most emotionally charged fixtures of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season so far, as red-hot striker Washington Navaya gears up to lead TelOne against his former employers, Highlanders, in a blockbuster encounter this Saturday at Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

With seven goals in seven matches, Navaya is the league’s most lethal marksman at the moment and the man who has powered TelOne into fifth place on the log standings. Just one point separates them from Highlanders, who are seventh, adding extra spice to an already mouth-watering contest.

But for Navaya, this isn’t just another game. It’s personal.

The 1.81m striker, who once called Highlanders home, has undergone a footballing rebirth since rejoining TelOne at the start of this season. His efforts were recently rewarded with the PSL Player of the Month award for March, a fitting nod to a player now operating at the peak of his powers.

TelOne coach, Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa, however, is preaching calm amid the emotional whirlwind.

“He is doing well. He must not put himself under pressure,” said Maruwa. “He must not let the fact that he is playing his former side get to him. He must just focus on his game and what he can deliver for the team.”

Maruwa knows what’s at stake. A victory over Highlanders would not only send a statement to the rest of the league, but would also reinforce TelOne’s transformation under his stewardship. A team that flirted with relegation last season is now chasing a top-eight finish and possibly more.

“It’s a massive game. Highlanders are a big team. But we also have a good team. We’ve had a decent start, and I can say so far, so good,” Maruwa said. “They have huge support and I’m sure our boys will be able to manage the pressure.”

Indeed, the Wi-Fi Boys have been a team reborn in 2024. Key to their revival has been smart recruitment, with Frank Makarati, the former Dynamos captain, anchoring the defence, while Bruno Mtigo from Ngezi Platinum Stars and Gerald Bero add bite in midfield. Up front, Tawanda Macheke has partnered Navaya to form a dynamic duo that has terrified defences.

But it is Navaya, who remains the story.

His journey has come full circle. He first turned out for TelOne during their maiden top-flight campaign in 2019.

When the club was relegated, he joined Highlanders in search of bigger challenges. Now, back at the very club that gave him his PSL breakthrough, Navaya is thriving and plotting to silence the team he once played for.

While Saturday’s showdown is undoubtedly the headline act, the PSL weekend is stacked with compelling fixtures across the country.

Weekend Fixtures

Friday: Herentals vs GreenFuel (Rufaro Stadium)

Saturday: TelOne vs Highlanders (Ascot Stadium), Bikita Minerals vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo Stadium), Yadah vs CAPS United (Rufaro Stadium), FC Platinum vs Triangle (Mandava Stadium), ZPC Kariba vs Scottland (Nyamhunga Stadium), Simba Bhora vs MWOS (Wadzanayi Stadium), Manica Diamonds vs Chicken Inn (Sakubva Stadium)

Sunday: Dynamos vs Kwekwe United (Rufaro Stadium)

With so many storylines to follow, from Navaya’s personal mission to the log leaders’ duel in Shamva, this weekend is poised to reshape the early-season narrative of Zimbabwe’s top-flight league.

But make no mistake all eyes will be on Ascot Stadium, where Washington Navaya faces his past in a bid to shape TelOne’s future.