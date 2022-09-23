NBS appoints new managing director

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

THE National Building Society (NBS) has appointed Mr Tapera Mushoriwa as its new managing director.

A seasoned business executive and banker with close to two decades of experience in the financial services sector, NBS said Mr Tapera has worked with various institutions locally, regionally and globally.

“The board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Mushoriwa as the managing director of the National Building Society effective August 2022,” said NBS in a public notice.

He holds a Master of Business Administration and BSc Honors in Computer Science, among other qualifications.