NBS engages building contractors

Business Reporter

National Building Society Limited (NBS) is today engaging building contractors and local authorities in Bulawayo to unpack its housing delivery thrust.

NBS managing director, Mr Tapiwa Mushoriwa said the bank is open to building infrastructure cutting across residential and commercial sectors.

Mr Mushoria said the bank is keen on supporting contractors as they pursue its bank, build and go beyond mantra.

He said NBS fully behind the National Development Strategy 1 housing delivery pillar.