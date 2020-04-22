Nceku facilitates Covid-19 counselling

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

While trying to cheer people up during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic through his online comedy antics, comedian Nceku, has realised that no joke can change the mood for some who are highly stressed and depressed because of the pandemic

It is such people who have made him decide to reach out and in addition to the jokes, offer counselling services through established psychologists/counsellors.

The Bulawayo-bred comedian who is based in South Africa said he wants to extend the view of just entertaining people to pass time during this phase to offering psychological counselling through a partnership with United Kingdom and South Africa-based qualified counsellors.

Through his manager Wisdom Nyathi, Nceku said: “I’m partnering with counsellors who’re willing to offer voluntary services during the lockdown era and hopefully post-lockdown.

“Through interaction on my Instagram live feeds, I’ve noted that there are people exposed to life and death issues in regards to the pandemic and some can’t afford to get counselling.

“It’s these people who made me get in touch with counsellors so that they assist them. So far, I have seven voluntary counsellors based in South Africa and UK who I’ll link with the victims.”

The counselling sessions, Nceku said, will be conducted online through Whatsapp, direct calls, Zoom, Skype and other platforms.

He urged those who would want to be counselled to direct message him on his social media handles so that he links them with the counsellors who will be on standby. – @mthabisi_mthire.