Ncube brings sporting cheer in Hwange

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

ZANU-PF aspiring councillor for Ward 7 in Hwange Central Constituency, Peterson Ncube said there is a serious need to revamp sporting infrastructure in the mining town so as to help talented young people realise a better future and deviate from social ills.

Sport facilities in Hwange are now derelict, a situation that has led to as many teams in various sporting codes folding.

Having noted this decline, Ncube, a well-known sport benefactor has been at the forefront of assisting the youth to form teams in Hwange Central. He has, of late been credited with uplifting outlying areas of Lukosi and St Mary’s where there has been a hype of sporting action during weekends.

In an interview, Ncube outlined the need to rebuild infrastructure that will help renew young people’s interest in sport.

“After realising how idle our young people were, I have embarked on a serious initiative to organise as many tournaments and also to assist in the formation of sports teams. The issue of dilapidating infrastructure is a problem here in Hwange. We have to act fast in bringing a solution that will be of benefit to our communities, in particular for the young and talented.

“This is why I have from time to time been organising tournaments in areas such as Lukosi and St Mary’s. The goal is to get people having a healthy lifestyle too. If we invest our energy in sport, I believe our young people will find it easy to make a living off their talents, taking a leaf from local boys such as Marvellous Nakamba, Obert Moyo and Method Mwanjali,” said Ncube.

Nakamba was born in Hwange but grew up in Bulawayo.

He said his commitment to change the face of sport in Hwange was drawn from his experience as one of the founder members of Lukosi Pirates, a rural based team that plays in the Zifa Division Two league.

“I am a firm believer of using sport as a life transformation tool. My conviction to that is guided by the very need to be part of changing people’s lives in Hwange Central and nearby areas. I am a founder member of Lukosi Pirates soccer team and my association with this team was an eye opener. There is no way we can say we are developing when we are not upgrading sporting facilities. Working together with other esteemed members of the Hwange community, I have supported the team financially and materially, making sure they have decent uniforms, paid affiliation fees, paid referees and have transport for away matches.

“The team became more popular and that made it easy to rope in other financiers like Peneti Ncube, Notani Ncube, John Shoko, Obvious Ngwenya, Lucky Daka and local businesspeople.”

He revealed that over the years, the community has reaped benefits from the sporting action at weekends, as they were players who were signed by Castle Lager Premiership side Hwange FC.

“There is so much pride in the endevour to revive sport because some of our youngsters have done good. Lukosi Pirates was the first rural based team to send two players to Hwange Football Club. These players are Praymore Mlilo and his young brother Marceline Mlilo.”