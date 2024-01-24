Breaking News…..Ncube signs at Bosso as Luphahla leaves
Try Ncube is expected to sign a contract as Highlanders assistant coach this morning.
Strikers coach Joel Luphahla is leaving as he refused to drop to Bosso90. He cannot sit on the first team bench as he does not have the mandatory Caf B.
-
Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] Mr and Ms Ugly Zimbabwe, an unconventional modelling pageant celebrating individuality and inner beauty, is set to make a return after a 13-year hiatus. The event is scheduled to take place at Sisterhood Gardens in Beitbridge on February 24. Honesty Inno Chenjerai, the events management team leader, revealed that the idea originated […]
-
Michael Magoronga, [email protected] The Zhombe community is living in fear following the gruesome murder of a Rio Tinto High School teacher this past week. The body of Fanuel Mwale (57) was found on Friday morning near Joel Business Centre with eyes, ears, and nose missing in a suspected ritual murder. Police have since launched a […]
-
Michael Magoronga, [email protected] A NEW organisation, Zimbabwe Beef Producers Association (ZBPA) has been established to uplift smallholder farmers and promote long-term beef producers through the growth and development of the smallholder beef industry. President of the newly formed association, Mr George Chiunda said the association was formed after the realisation of the gap between beef farmers […]
Popular Stories
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Sign Up To Our Newsletter
Sponsored Links
|Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses
|Online Payments Buy ZESA Tokens Buy TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting
Comments