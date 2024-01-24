  • Today Wed, 24 Jan 2024

Breaking News…..Ncube signs at Bosso as Luphahla leaves

Try Ncube is expected to sign a contract as Highlanders assistant coach this morning.

Strikers coach Joel Luphahla is leaving as he refused to drop to Bosso90. He cannot sit on the first team bench as he does not have the mandatory Caf B.

 

