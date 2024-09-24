Ndau Festival of the Arts opens in Chipinge with focus on women’s contributions

Online Writer

MANICALAND— The Minister of State and Provincial Affairs for Manicaland Province, Misheck Mugadza, on Saturday officially opened the Ndau Festival of the Arts (Ndafa) in Chipinge.



This year’s festival celebrates the theme “Women Museums: Inspiring Communities through Feminine Biographies,” highlighting the significant roles women play in cultural heritage and community development.

The Ndau Festival, a vibrant celebration of local arts, culture, and heritage, aims to promote the rich traditions of the Ndau people while fostering community engagement and creativity.



This year’s theme seeks to honour the contributions of women, showcasing their stories and achievements through various artistic expressions, including music, dance, and visual arts.

In his opening remarks, Minister Mugadza emphasised the importance of women’s narratives in shaping community identities.

“As we celebrate the Ndau Festival, let us acknowledge and uplift the voices of women who have historically been the backbone of our communities,” he stated.

“Their stories inspire future generations and enrich our cultural tapestry.”

The festival featured a series of workshops, performances, and exhibitions that encouraged participation from local artists and community members. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with artists, learn about traditional crafts, and participate in discussions centred on women’s roles in society.

The Ndau Festival of the Arts has become an annual highlight in the region, attracting both locals and visitors and serves as a vital platform for cultural exchange and preservation. As the celebrations continue, the festival is expected to foster a deeper appreciation for the contributions of women in the arts and beyond.

*Ends*