NDAZ workshop aims to sharpen traditional dance skills in schools

Panashe Gwesu

The National Dance Association of Zimbabwe (Ndaz) is hosting a two-day dance workshop at Milton Junior Primary School in Bulawayo, beginning today.

The workshop aims to enhance the skills of dancers, teachers, adjudicators and learners, with a focus on the traditional dances of Mhande and Amabhiza.

Ndaz secretary for training and workshops, Lucious Ncube outlined the main objectives of the event, highlighting its importance in developing the skills of participants.

“The primary goal of the workshop is to equip schools, dancers, teachers, adjudicators and learners with skills in Mhande and Amabhiza dancing. Notably, Amabhiza is the set piece for secondary schools’ competitions, while primary schools focus on Mhande,” Ncube explained.

“This training is designed to prepare adjudicators and instructors, ensuring they are well-equipped to serve in schools.”

Ncube also highlighted the importance of professional development for educators.

“Our aim is for teachers to become professional adjudicators and trainers.

“The Mhande session will be conducted by Farai Meki, who is the Ndaz president, while I will lead the Amabhiza dance session. I’m also the 2011 and 2012 national Jikinya champion and work with Inqama Yophondo, the best Amabhiza dancers in the country.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a successful workshop that will provide valuable knowledge on these two dances,” Ncube said.

He said participants are encouraged to bring at least three Kalanga drums with different sounds for the sessions.

“There will be demonstrations by facilitators and practical training sessions, along with theoretical aspects being covered, offering tips on winning strategies.

“The workshop is open to everyone – learners, teachers, dance groups, lecturers and instructors. No one is being left behind as our aim is to elevate the music industry to the next level,” Ncube added.

Richard Ndlovu, a senior dance instructor and facilitator, stressed the importance of community involvement, noting that the workshop is not only educational but also entertaining and beneficial for health.

Founded in 2018 by Farai Meki, Ndaz has made significant strides in representing the dance industry in Zimbabwe. The association is registered with the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), and the Zimbabwe Youth Council. Ndaz has also been actively involved in community outreach campaigns addressing issues such as drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence and early marriages.

With a presence in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe, Ndaz’s efforts have garnered recognition from President Mnangagwa and the Ambassador of Rwanda to Zimbabwe, His Excellency James Musoni, who have acknowledged the organisation’s outstanding contributions to communities through the arts.