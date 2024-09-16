Ndebele family buries Lesotho national in Mangwe District, sparking fears of spiritual consequences

The grave of the late Lesoto national who was mistakenly buried in place of Bambanani Ndebele

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

THE number seven is often associated with good fortune, but for the Ndebele family, the seventh body buried in their graveyard in Matanka Two Village, Mangwe District, Matabeleland South, brought shock and confusion.

The burial turned out to be a tragic case of mistaken identity which arose from a tag swap at the morgue in South Africa. The Ndebele family buried a Lesotho national at Cross Roads Village under Chief Bango’s area last month instead of their son, Bambanani, who died after being hit with a knobkerrie following a party he had hosted in South Africa.

The mistake was discovered after the burial when the family from Lesotho was about to bury their relative who died from gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, by then, their son had already been buried by strangers far from home.

The families now have the difficult task of rectifying the mistake and appeasing the spirits.

Community members are gripped by unease, and the Ndebele family graveyard has become a source of anxiety.

Mr Edison Ndebele (85), Bambanani’s uncle, expressed deep shock and fear over the incident, stating that they do not know what burial traditions people from Lesotho follow.

He fears the mistake may curse their family and has haunted the graveyard.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life. We are in fear because we buried a stranger thinking he was our family member. We don’t know what burial rituals people from Lesotho follow,” he said.

“What if this mistake curses our family? Bambanani’s mother passed away a few years ago and is also buried here. We performed rituals to inform her of her son’s burial, but it was all in vain.”

Mr Ndebele said some relatives, who had travelled from South Africa, including Bambanani’s wife, had noticed the mistake, but an elder overruled them.

Bambanani’s other uncle, Mr Anthony Ndebele, could not participate in body viewing due to eye surgery but had asked if the body was his nephew’s.

“I asked my sister three times if she was sure the body was Bambanani’s, and each time she affirmed. I don’t know why I felt compelled to ask repeatedly,” he said.

He also said some of Bambanani’s peers had doubts but were too afraid to speak up.

The late Bambanani, who was in his late 20s, is yet to be buried as his body is still in South Africa.

Urban Services Funeral Parlour, responsible for the tag mix-up, promised to cover all expenses to rectify the situation.

“We understand they may leave South Africa tomorrow (today) with Bambanani’s body for burial. We have no idea what to expect upon their arrival. Those coming from South Africa will guide us on how to proceed,” said Mr Edison Ndebele.

“Perhaps a family member from Lesotho will join them to perform appeasement rituals, as we are afraid of what might happen.”

The family remains uneasy as they await the exhumation and repatriation of the Mosotho’s body.

“Our lives are on hold until the body is taken back to Lesotho. If it were an adult, we could have performed some rituals, but this was a young person, so there’s nothing we can do,” Mr Edison Ndebele added.

Despite this unsettling event, the Ndebele brothers reported no unusual occurrences at the grave. However, fear has gripped the community, as they struggle to come to terms with what transpired.

“Death is now common, and we should have the courage to look at our departed relative closer to make sure we do not make a mistake. Whenever in doubt, get a neighbour or a friend to accompany you so that we do not make a mistake,” said Mr Edison Ndebele.

Gogo MaNcube, a local villager, expressed the community’s anxiety, stating that people are now afraid to pass by the graveyard at night.

“It’s terrifying to think that someone else’s child lies buried here while his family mourns far away. I’m not sure if many will attend Bambanani’s burial, as this situation is unprecedented,” she said.

Gogo MaNcube said body viewing was restricted to close family members.

“Had they allowed everyone to view the body, maybe someone could have picked the mistake and alerted them,” she said.

The community now struggles to come to terms with what happened, and acting village head, Mr Dinias Moyo, said the entire community remains in shock. – @themkhust