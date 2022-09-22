Ndebele mourns death of his son

Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League chief executive officer, Kennedy Ndebele is in mourning following the death of his son, Ndabenhle under yet to be established circumstances.

The late PSL head of secretariat’s son, who was 20 years old, was reported missing on Sunday having been last seen around 3pm along Banbury Road in Montrose Suburb wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

His family had appealed to anyone who had seen him or knew of his whereabouts to reach out to them.

Yesterday, news broke that he had been found dead near Plumtree Town, with details surrounding his death still sketchy. The family is said to be awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain how he died.

The PSL and the Zimbabwe Football Association sent out condolence messages to the Ndebele family following the young man’s death.

“We are sad to announce that the Premier Soccer League CEO, Mr Kennedy Ndebele has lost his son. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,’’ read the PSL condolence messages.

In commiserating with the PSL CEO’s family, ZIFA stated “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is deeply saddened by the death of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer Mr Kennedy Ndebele’s son, Ndabenhle Ndebele. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ndebele family during this time of sorrow. May his soul rest in peace.”