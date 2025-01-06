Ndiraya appointed Scottland head coach

Innocent Kurira Online Reporter

TONDERAYI Ndiraya has been officially unveiled as the new head coach of Scottland FC.

Ndiraya takes over from Genesis Mangombe, whose new role within the club is yet to be confirmed.

The appointment comes on the heels of Ndiraya’s remarkable success with Simba Bhora, whom he led to their first league title last season. His decision to leave the project has raised eyebrows, however.

The announcement coincides with a flurry of high-profile signings at Scottland FC, including the recent acquisition of star player Khama Billiat.

The club is also reportedly on the verge of securing the services of several other top players, including Peter Muduhwa, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Godfrey Makaruse, Walter Musona and Marvellous Chigumira.

-@innocentskizoe