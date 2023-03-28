Ndiraya, players face former paymasters

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash between Simba Bhora and log leaders Dynamos promises to be a thriller, with the former’s coach Tonderai Ndiraya leading a pack of eight players to face their former paymasters.

Ndiraya was chucked out of Dynamos last season with Herbert Maruwa replacing the former Warriors assistant coach at DeMbare.

Newly promoted Simba Bhora quickly snapped up the service of Ndiraya who led Dynamos to a third-place finish.

Now Ndiraya faces his former paymasters at a time when his side has found the going tough in the topflight despite having a plethora of players with Premiership experience.

Simba Bhora head to Saturday’s clash with high-riding DeMbare at the National Sports Stadium smarting from two consecutive defeats, having lost the opening encounter 2-1 to FC Platinum and last weekend’s 1-0 beating by Chicken Inn.

On the other end, Dynamos are cruising, enjoying a good start that has reignited love from their supporters, most of whom believe Maruwa, who was Callisto Pasuwa’s assistant when DeMbare won four successive titles between 2011 and 2014 can lead them to past glory.

Dynamos edged Hwange 1-0 in Bulawayo, followed by a 4-0 big win at home to new boys Sheasham.

It will not be an easy outing for Dynamos as at least eight Simba Bhora players have previously played for Dynamos.

Partson Jaure, who captained Dynamos last season, utility player Keith Murera, Blessing Moyo, Tichaona Chipunza, winger Ronald Chitiyo, goalkeeper Simba Chinani, Stephen Chatikobo and Luke Musikiri are all ex-DeMbare players at Simba Bhora.

Ndiraya has demanded that his players show character and rise from the FC Platinum and Chicken Inn defeats.

“We just have to put our act together and take the game to Dynamos and try to get a result. It has been a difficult two weeks for us, but I think it is a test of character. We need to be very strong and make sure that we get a result when we play Dynamos,” said Ndiraya.

Castle Lager Match Day Three Fixtures:

Friday, March 31: Herentals v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday, April 1: Simba Bhora v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Yadah (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets v Chicken Inn (Baobab Stadium)

Sunday, April 2: Caps United v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Triangle United v Ngezi platinum Stars (Gibbo), Hwange v Greenfuel (Luveve). [email protected]