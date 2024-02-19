Ndiweni on target in Scotland

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE national team prospect Michael Ndiweni scored his first goal for Annan Athletic in the Scottish Premiership which also proved to be the winner for the team he joined recently.

Ndiweni scored in the 58th minute to hand his side a 2-1 victory.

Ndiweni has played in every game since joining Annan Athletic on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Newcastle United in January.

Ndiweni made his English Premier League debut with Newcastle in November last year, coming from the bench against Chelsea.

He also featured in the following matchday squad for their Champions League game away to PSG.

After joining United’s Academy from Newcastle Juniors in 2016, Ndiweni progressed through the Magpies’ youth ranks before signing a first professional contract in the summer of 2022.

The teenage striker scored 14 goals in 19 matches for Newcastle’s Under-18 squad last term as well as netting some in the Under-21s’ Papa John’s Trophy fixture away at League Two outfit Mansfield Town.

The Throckley-born forward, who studied at St Cuthberts High School, netted three goals during the Under-18s’ passage to the fifth round of last season’s FA Youth Cup and has trained with Newcastle’s first-team squad on a handful of occasions.

Michael made his Under-21s debut at the tender age of 16 after coming off the bench in a Tyne-Wear derby clash against local rivals Sunderland in October 2020.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for his boyhood club during the Magpies’ 3-2 pre-season friendly victory against Gateshead in July 2023.

