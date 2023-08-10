Ndlovu appointed Gwanda District Developmental Coordinator

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

MS Nomathemba Ndlovu has been appointed as the substantive District Developmental Coordinator (DDC) for Gwanda.

Ms Ndlovu’s appointment is with effect from 5 July 2023. She takes over from Mr Thulani Moyo who was the acting DDC since the resignation of Ms Kiliboni Ndou.

Before her latest appointment, Ms Ndlovu was serving as principal administrative officer under Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in Matabeleland South.

She has served under Local Government for 13 years.

She recently attained her Masters in Development Studies with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

She also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science with the University of Zimbabwe.

Ms Ndlovu also obtained a Certificate in Rural Development from Hyderabad, India.

She also holds a Certificate in Climate Change Mainstreaming from the National University of Science and Technology.

In an interview Ms Ndlovu said she will work diligently to ensure development in the district.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity I have been given to spearhead and coordinate development in the district. The district is endowed with a lot of natural resources which can help to growth the economy of the district and create jobs. A lot has to be done within various sectors and I will play a coordination role to ensure that we record great progress. There is a lot which still has to be done under infrastructure development and full utilisation of natural resources such as water bodies, land, non-timber forest products among others.

“I will work closely with various Ministries and departments and also help to create linkages with various partners and investors. Government has introduced the devolution programme which seeks to decentralise development to various communities and I will ensure the successful implementation of the programme working with councils and other stakeholders,” she said.

She said there are various economic opportunities in the district that needed to be tapped into for the betterment of villagers.

