Ndlovu commissions another Bulawayo hotel

The Sterling Group of Hotels officially opened its doors on Bulawayo Sterling last night.

The glitzy red carpet event the saw the Minister of Environmental,Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Hon Mangaliso Ndhlovu commission the hotel.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Sterling group for it’s efforts of investing in the tourism sector. 46 rooms were commissioned and are expected to be added to the city’s room stock as the ZITF build-up goes a notch higher.

Minister Ndhlovu lauded the investor community for showing interest in Zimbabwe.

“I am reliably informed that there are other investors that are seriously exploring other opportunities in Bulawayo and immediate environs, tourism product offerings. These include a combination of local and foreign investors. More so, as a show confidence in destination Zimbabwe, more and more international tourism brands are warming up to having, their presence in Zimbabwe, with Bulawayo being one of the investment destinations being earmarked for development by such brands.”

Accordingly, the development of Sterling Hotel Bulawayo is a clear testament that the tourism sector at large is on a positive trajectory for growth and development. The hotel is the third tourism facility that the Sterling Hotel Group has to date invested in, in addition to the two that are already running in both Harare and Mvurwi. The Group’s total investment outlay on the three projects into tourism is estimated to be around US$6 million.