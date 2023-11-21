Ndlovu elected new Bulawayo deputy mayor

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’S ward 8 councillor Edwin Ndlovu has been elected the city’s deputy mayor at a special council in the council chambers on Tuesday.

The election was necessitated by the recall of Mr Donaldson Mabutho who held the post before being recalled by the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC).

Cllr Ndlovu garnered 13 votes, one more than Cllr Mthokozi Mahlangu who obtained 12 votes following a second round voting process.

During the first round of voting four councillors participated in the contest Cllrs Ndlovu, Mahlangu, Ntombizodwa Khumalo and Melisa Mabeza.

A total of 25 councillors participated in the deputy mayoral elections where Cllr Ndlovu and Cllr Mahlangu were tied at 10 votes each while Cllr Khumalo obtained three votes and Cllr Mabeza got two.

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart presided over the election process.

Also present was the city’s Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube

-@nqotshili