Ndlovu rallies Bosso

Langton Nyakwenda, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS vice-captain Mbongeni “Mbola” Ndlovu acknowledges his club has lost form of late, but is confident Bosso will bounce back and remain in contention for the championship.

Ndlovu captained Highlanders for the first time and scored a goal when the Bulawayo giants were knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup by CAPS United at Barbourfields last weekend.

He missed Highlanders’ 1-1 draw against Sheasham at the same venue, due to suspension. The 24-year-old centre back will be back for tomorrow’s clash against Simba Bhora at Baobab in Mhondoro. Bosso are desperate to return to winning ways as they are now six points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars going into the last nine games.

“We have been dropping points of late, but all I can say is that it’s part of football,” says Ndlovu. “But I believe we will get it right in the last remaining games. “We have come a long way and we are still in the race, we will fight until the last game,” said the former national Under-20 player.

Ndlovu has been a permanent figure in Bosso’s back four which also includes Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba and Archford Faira. His stock has risen this season and was last week handed the arm band in the absence of injured goalie Ariel Sibanda.

“I was very excited even though we lost the match against CAPS United. “I felt honoured to captain Highlanders in a big match, it was my first time to wear the armband,” said Ndlovu. He has now set his sights on another banana skin match against Simba Bhora tomorrow. “The game against Simba Bhora is a different game because now it’s all about grinding results and it won’t be easy. “Simba Bhora have experienced players but we will give it our all in the last remaining games.”

Bosso are on 45 points, six behind Ngezi Platinum Stars who stretched the gap after beating Black Rhinos 1-0 at Baobab on Wednesday. Simba Bhora are battling against relegation on the other end of the table.

They have 29 points, just two above the drop zone. Mbongeni is the younger brother to former Highlanders defender Bekithemba “Beke” Ndlovu.

He played for the Young Warriors in 2017, in a squad that also comprised of King Nasama, Tatenda Mchisa, Clive Rupiya, Panashe Nyabunga, Prince Tafiremutsa, Delic Murimba, Collin Mujuru, Leeroy Mavunga and Issah Ali.