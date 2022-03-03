Ndorindori to regain full network signal soon

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders attacking midfielder Ray ‘Ndorindori’ Lunga has started light training and is expected to resume full training next week after sustaining a first half injury on February 20 when the Bulawayo giants recorded their first Premier Soccer League victory following a 2-0 win over Whawha.

The match was played at Barbourfields Stadium with defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku propelling Bosso to victory with two well executed first half set pieces.

Lunga, who was clearly the best player on show on the day was injured in the 20th minute but held on until he could no longer and was taken out for Lynoth Chikuwa four minutes later. Highlanders doctor Shepherd Khumalo told Chronicle Sport that Lunga, son to club legend and gunslinger, Gift Snr, sustained a sprained ankle and has been on a plaster which was finally removed yesterday.

“Ray sprained his right ankle on the 20th, he has been on a plaster which we removed yesterday. He is recovering well and is currently having light training but looking forward to full training next week,” said Khumalo.

With Lunga on light training, it means he is naturally not going to be part of the travelling party for this weekend’s encounter against Tenax at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare where Amahlolanyama are hard pressed to come back to Bulawayo with nothing but maximum points.