Ndux Junior carries rhumba legacy forward with 12th solo album

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

The rhythmic legacy of Rhumba maestro Ndux Malax lives on through his son, Ndux Junior, who recently unleashed a musical marvel. Unlike his late father, known for his compositions and vocals, Junior has carved his path as a remarkable lead guitarist, showcasing his distinct musical identity.

Launching his 12th solo album titled Abasiki Bebunda in South Africa, Ndux Junior’s guitar mastery is evident in the six-track masterpiece which has captivated the hearts of rhumba enthusiasts.

The album delves into various themes, offering a glimpse into the musician’s perspective.

In the track Step Mother, Junior challenges the common narrative, praising step-parents for their often-underappreciated role. Explaining his unconventional approach, Malax stated, “Step-parents play a very important role but more often than not, they are blamed and never appreciated. There are very few who praise them, so it’s in that realisation that I penned this song.”

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Ndux Junior addresses societal issues in compositions like Intonga, criticising the cultural bias in showing respect based on wealth and education.

In Sudze, a Kalanga song, he advocates for empathy towards those facing challenges, urging listeners to extend a helping hand.

The album also pays homage to music pioneers with tracks like Abasiki Bebunda honouring icons such as Ndux Malax, Leonard Dembo, Solomon Skuza, Bingo Longchase, and Khumbulani Skuza, offering fans a nostalgic journey.

Featuring additional tracks, Badla Bodwa and Kahleni bo, the album is characterised by skilful guitar work, showcasing a harmonious balance between the instruments.

Ndux Junior, anticipating a quieter festive season due to reduced engagements, expressed his eagerness for fans to enjoy the new album.

“We’ll see as time goes what will come up, but we’ll be ready for anything. I just want the fans to enjoy the new album, and we’ll make sure that all those who need it, get it,” shared Junior. – @themkhust