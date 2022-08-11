Ndux Junior excited to perform at gala after 10 years

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Rhumba musician Ndux Junior says he is happy to have performed at the Heroes Gala after a 10-year absence.

The event was held at the Harare International Conference Centre on Monday and Ndux Junior was part of the performers that entertained fans in commemoration of the country’s heroes.

The Ukhon’ongizwayo hit-maker said he is excited to have been part of the event as he last performed at a gala in 2012.

“The experience was wonderful as it came after a 10-year absence. The last time we played at a gala was in 2012 in Gokwe so it had been long. It was great being on the national stage. Everything about the show was good, from the stage, sound and general organisation.

“We hail the government for giving us such a platform to showcase our talents,” he said.

The musician said performing at national events such as galas is good as it gives artistes exposure.

“Being exposed to a national audience, in turn, helps us to get more shows as promoters and other event organisers who’ll have enjoyed our performances will then hire us to perform at their functions. It’s really a good platform to market ourselves and I know that soon, we’ll be getting bookings,” said Ndux Junior adding that it is every artiste’s dream to play at such a big event.

Ndux, a retired soldier gave a polished performance. He performed tracks such as Unity and Ilizwe Leli which synced well with the occasion. He shared the stage with artistes who included Mark Ngwazi, Andy Muridzo, Sandra Ndebele and South Africa’s Mafikizolo.

Ezinkulu zaseKhezi, a combination of Ndux Junior, Themba “Boyoyo” Mathe and Dumezweni Ncube, the artiste said, are preparing to launch their second album in South Africa at the end of the month.

“This year I’m not releasing music but we’re working on our second album as Ezinkulu zaseKhezi. It’ll be launched in Berea Park, Johannesburg,” he said.

The album which is titled Umnikazi Wempuphu has seven tracks including Incwadi Encane, Omamazala and Dudula. – @themkhust