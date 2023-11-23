Ndux Junior readies 12th album

Mkhululi Ncube,[email protected]

NDUX Junior is set to launch his 12th studio album in South Africa on Saturday in a double album launch which will incorporate Mdawini and Izingonyama’s album launch.

The launch is set for Champions Club in Yeoville, South Africa and will feature performances from Mthakathi and The Black Roots Cultures, Majikijela, Mawiza and Hot Girls.

The Kezi born artiste’s last album, Bambelela was produced in 2021. The latest album is titled Abasiki Bebunda.

Never one to shy away from any topic or issue that is of concern to him and society, the album has political, social and economic themes, according to Malax.

The six-track album has songs, Abasiki Bebunda, Badla Bodwa, Kahleni Bo!, Intonga ka Babab, Sudze and Step Mother.

“We are ready to roll my 12th studio album. I urge fans in South Africa to come in their numbers as we promise a memorable show. After this launch, we’ll bring the album back home as we’re working on a number of shows ahead of the festive season.

“Music lovers should continue supporting artistes by buying original music,” Malax said.

The musician has produced four albums with Milikani Brothers and Ezinkulu ZeKezi which feature Dumezweni Ncube and Themba “Boyoyo” Mathe. – @themkhust