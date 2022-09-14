Ndwangwana netball tournament final date set

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Ndwangwana netball tournament have set October 8 as the date for the finals of the competition whose idea is to promote the girl child in Bubi District.

The netball fiesta will take place at Kondwangwana Central Store in Inyathi. Initially, twelve teams took part in the first installment of the competition held earlier this month. From that initial event, four teams progressed to the finals.

Mthala, Ndwangwana, Lupane and Huntsman are the teams that made the grade. For the finals, the quartet will be will be joined by four other teams from Bulawayo making the total number of teams taking part eight.

Prizes to be won at the tournament will include R3 000 for the winners, a goat, playing kit and balls.

The player of the tournament will get US$30 while the golden hand award winner receives US$20.

Netball has not been a popular sport in the country until the exceptional performance of the Zimbabwe senior women’s netball team on debut at the Netball World Cup in 2019.

It was then that netball was in the spotlight as the team’s performance was a national pride and dominated national conversations. The team has also qualified for the 2023 Netball World Cup to be held in Cape Town, South Africa. —@innocentskizoe