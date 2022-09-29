Ndwangwana netball tournament finals postponed

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Ndwangwana netball tournament finals have been postponed owing to failure by teams to raise money for transport, the organisers have said.

The finals had been scheduled for October 8 at Kondwangwana Central Store in Inyathi. Owing to the financial problems raised by the club’s the finals will now be held at a later date.

Twelve teams took part in the first installment of the competition held earlier this month. From that initial event, four teams progressed to the finals.

Mthala, Ndwangwana, Lupane and Huntsman are the teams that made the grade. For the finals, the quartet will be will be joined by four other teams from Bulawayo making the total number of teams taking part eight.

Prizes to be won at the tournament will include R3 000 for the winners, a goat, playing kit and balls.

The player of the tournament will get US$30 while the golden hand award winner receives US$20.

